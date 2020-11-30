Train suffers detention as tree set on fire

The Kanniyakumari – Chennai Special Train had to be detained at Sengulam railway station near here for over 90 minutes on Monday evening as a tree close to the rail track near Tirunelveli Junction was set afire by miscreants.
As unidentified persons set fire to a partly dead tree standing close to the rail track at Meenakshipuram near Tirunelveli Junction on Monday evening, the Kanniyakumari – Chennai Special Express Train with electric loco, which had to cross the point at 6.45 p.m., was stopped at Sengulam station.
After the fire fighting operation got extended, a diesel loco was sent to Sengulam station to haul the train after detaching the electric loco there. The train, with the diesel loco, arrived at Tirunelveli Railway Junction at 8.35 p.m. instead of the scheduled timing of 6.55 p.m.
The train left Tirunelveli Railway Junction for its destination at 8.45 p.m.
