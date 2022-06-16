Train services to be regulated for track maintenance work

The following train services will be regulated for track maintenance works on Nemam–Neyyatinkara section.

Full cancellation

Train Number 06433 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Nagercoil Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special will be fully cancelled on June 18.

Train Number 06426 Nagercoil Junction – Kollam Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special will be fully cancelled on June 18.

Train Number 06427 Kollam Junction – Nagercoil Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special will be fully cancelled on June 18.

Partial cancellation

Train Number 16366 Nagercoil Junction – Kottayam Daily Unreserved Express will commence service from Thiruvananthapuram Central instead of Nagercoil Junction on June 18. The train will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Train Number 16729 Madurai Junction – Punalur Daily Express leaving Madurai Junction on June 17 will be short terminated at Tirunelveli Junction. The train will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli Junction and Punalur.

Train Number 16730 Punalur – Madurai Junction Daily Express will commence service from Tirunelveli Junction instead of Punalur on June 18. The train will be partially cancelled between Punalur and Tirunelveli Junction.

Train Number 06639 Punalur – Nagercoil Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special, leaving Punalur on June 18, will be short terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil Junction, an official statement said.