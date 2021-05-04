Madurai

Train services temporarily cancelled

Two interstate special trains connecting Tiruchi with Thiruvanathapuram and Nagercoil with KSR Bengaluru have been temporarily cancelled due to poor patronage.

Train no. 02627/02628 Tiruchi-Thiruvanthapuram-Tiruchi intercity express is fully cancelled from May 6 up to May 15.

Meanwhile, South Western Railway announced cancellation of Train No.07235 KSR Bengaluru– Nagercoil Special leaving KSR Bangalore at 5 p.m. from May 5 until further advice. Train No.07236 Nagercoil – KSR Bengaluru Special leaving Nagercoil at 7.10 p.m. is fully cancelled from May 6 until further advice.

