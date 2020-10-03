Train services suspended on Pamban bridge

Newly-installed sensor system raised an alarm of “strain” in railway bridge

Train services were suspended between Rameswaram and Mandapam railway stations on Saturday after the continuous health monitoring system raised an alarm of a “strain” in structural member of Pamban railway bridge.

“It could be a false alarm and our engineers are attending to the issue. However, we operated only the empty rake of the special train without passengers as a precautionary measure,” a senior railway official said.

Thirty-six passengers who had reserved accommodation with boarding at Rameswaram railway station were taken by road to Mandapam railway station from where they boarded the train, he added.

Southern Railway had installed sensors to assess the behaviour of the structural member under the traffic condition by fixing strain gauges and accelerometers. The project, executed by IIT-Madras, was tested in June-end during the lockdown. “Since the Pamban bridge is more than 100 years old, we are taking all precautions. Train services with passengers can resume only after clearing the doubts to ensure safety of the bridge,” the officer said.

Train services from the island resumed only on Friday after six months of lockdown.

A similar safety-related issue on the bridge detected in December 2018 led to suspension of train services on Pamban bridge for nearly three months.