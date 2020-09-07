Train services resume from Madurai

MADURAI

07 September 2020 19:29 IST

Special train services connecting Madurai with Chennai, Tiruchi with Nagercoil and Karaikudi with Chennai began in Madurai railway division on Monday.

The first train, Madurai-Chennai Egmore Intercity Superfast Express, left with only around one-third of passengers in the morning. However, railway sources said the overnight Madurai-Chennai superfast special was filled to capacity.

Advertising

Advertising

A railway official said passengers with confirmed seats/berths were allowed into the railway platform. Only one entrance was kept open for them.

Although passengers were asked to report at least 90 minutes before the departure of the train to ensure thermal screening and ticket checking on the platform, most of them showed up only 30 minutes before departure. “With long queue of passengers taking time for screening, the train’s departure was delayed by five minutes,” the source added.

Thermal camera

Also, Madurai Railway Division had installed thermal camera to screen body temperature of passengers. “Railway employees would not have to use hand-held thermal scanners now. The thermal camera would alert them if any passenger had temperature more than 38 degree Celsius,” the official said.

Besides, contactless ticket checking system had also be introduced. “Passengers need to show their tickets to a camera and the ticket checking staff can see it on a monitor kept at a safe distance,” the official added.

Since ticket checking was done at the platform and travelling ticket examiners were guiding passengers into their coach, only three TTEs were travelling in the train. They were provided with face masks, face shields, gloves and sanitiser bottles.