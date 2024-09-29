Train services rescheduled for track maintenance work

Southern Railway has made the following changes in train services due to track maintenance work between Madurai Junction and Silaiman.

Train No.06651 Madurai Junction - Rameswaram Passenger scheduled to leave Madurai Junction on October 3 at 6.50 a.m. is rescheduled to leave at 8.05 a.m. with a delay of 75 minutes.

Train No.06651 Madurai Junction - Rameswaram Passenger scheduled to leave Madurai Junction on October 4 at 6.50 a.m. is rescheduled to leave at 8.10 a.m. with a delay of 80 minutes.

Tiruchendur Express rescheduled

Train No. 20606 Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Superfast Express scheduled to leave Tiruchendur at 8.25 p.m. on October 1 is rescheduled to leave Tiruchendur at 10.35 p.m. due to track maintenance work in Tiruchi, the statement said.

Meanwhile, South Central Railway has notified change in the pattern of train services due to engineering works in Vijayawada–Kazipet-Balharshah section of Secunderabad Division.

Train No. 20497 Rameswaram–Firozpur Express leaving Rameswaram at 10.45 p.m. on October 1, is rescheduled to leave Rameswaram at 12.15 a.m. on October 2, with a delay of 1.30 hours.

Cancellation of train services

Train No. 02122 Jabalpur–Madurai Special leaving Jabalpur at 4.25 p.m. on October 3 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 02121 Madurai–Jabalpur Special leaving Madurai at 6.15 a.m. on October 5 is fully cancelled.