Train services hit for third day at Pamban

Train services from Rameswaram island was hit for the third successive day on Saturday as gusty wind swept Pamban and Mandapam areas, automatically turning down the signal at Pamban Rail Bridge, connecting the island with the mainland by rail.

As no train could be operated from Rameswaram till 11.30 p.m. on Friday due to strong wind, the Madurai division of Southern Railway, as a precautionary measure, moved empty rakes of two Express trains from Rameswaram to Mandapam on Saturday evening and operated them from there after transporting passengers from Rameswaram in buses.

The authorities moved empty rakes of Rameswaram – Tirupati express (16780) and Rameswaram – Chennai mail (16852) on Pamban Rail Bridge, considering the safety of passengers and operated them from Mandapam. The Madurai – Rameswaram and Rameswaram – Madurai passenger trains were operated from Mandapam in both the directions.

The Rameswaram – Chennai Sethu express (22662), which is scheduled to leave the island at 8.15 p.m. and Rameswaram – Kanniyakumari express (22621) at 8.55 p.m. were stationed at Rameswaram station. The two trains are likely to suffer delay as the wind speed crossed the 58 km limit in the evening and the anemometer at the rail bridge, automatically turned the signal red, officials said.

On Friday night, the Madurai division cancelled the Rameswaram – Chennai mail (16852) and operated it as special train after 11.45 p.m. after the wind speed came down, officials said. The Rameswaram – Chennai express (22662), which was scheduled to leave at 8.15 p.m., left at 11.30 p.m. and the Rameswaram – Okha express at 11.45 p.m., officials said.