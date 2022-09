Train services extended

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai

Train No. 06004/06003 Tirunelveli Junction – Tambaram – Tirunelveli Junction Weekly Special Fare Specials are extended.

The extended services of Train No. 06004 Tirunelveli – Tambaram weekly special will leave Tirunelveli Junction at 7.20 p.m. on September 18 and 25 and October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and November 6, 13, 20, 27 and December 4, 11, 18, 25 and January 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and reach Tambaram at 9.20 a.m. the next day, a statement said.

In the return direction, Train No. 06003 Tambaram – Tirunelveli Junction Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram on Mondays at 10.20 p.m. on September 19 and 26 and October 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 and November 7, 14, 21, and 28 and December 5, 12, 19 and 26 and Janauary 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and reach Tirunelveli Junction at 10.40 a.m. the next day.

Advance Reservation for the above specials will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday.