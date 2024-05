The weekly train services between Tirunelveli and Yelahanka (Bengalurur) have been cancelled due to operational reasons.

Train No. 06045 leaving Tirunelveli at 3.15 p.m. on June 5 and 12 is fully cancelled. Train No. 06046 leaving Yelahanka at 5 a.m. on June 6 and 13 is also fully cancelled, a statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.