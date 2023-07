July 10, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

Train No. 12688 Chandigarh – Madurai Express leaving Chandigarh at 8.05 a.m. on July 10 and Train No. 12687 Madurai – Chandigarh Express leaving Madurai at 11.35 p.m. on July 12 are fully cancelled due to heavy rain in various parts of north India.

