ADVERTISEMENT

Train service resumes in Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur section

January 06, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The trail run being conducted in the Tirunelveli -Tiruchendur section on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Trial run in the Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur section was successfully conducted on Saturday after the flood-hit railway track between Seythnganallur and Nazareth Stations was restored completely.

 As the trial run in this section on both directions was conducted successfully, the Tiruchendur – Chennai Chendur Express, which remained terminated at Tirunelveli Railway Junction after the railway track was damaged, resumed on Saturday night.

 After unprecedented flood triggered by heavy downpour on December 17 breached the railway track at several places between Seythunganallur and Nazareth, the Tiruchendur – Chennai Chendur Express train was stopped at Srivaikundam railway station, which became an island after the floods. Since the earthen formation under the track was completely washed away at several places, the stranded passengers could be rescued by the rescue teams in vehicles only after a day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 The engineers restored the railway track by strengthening the track and an engine was operated on Thursday as trial run to check the safety of the section. Following this, the trial run was conducted by senior engineers from Chennai on Saturday from Tirunlelveli Railway Junction to Tiruchendur and vice-versa.

 After the engineers checked the quality of restoration work and the safety of the track at the flood-ravaged spots on Saturday and expressed satisfaction, the Tiruchendur – Chennai Chendur Express Train was operated on Saturday night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US