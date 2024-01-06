Train service resumes in Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur section

January 06, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Trial run in the Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur section was successfully conducted on Saturday after the flood-hit railway track between Seythnganallur and Nazareth Stations was restored completely.

As the trial run in this section on both directions was conducted successfully, the Tiruchendur – Chennai Chendur Express, which remained terminated at Tirunelveli Railway Junction after the railway track was damaged, resumed on Saturday night.

After unprecedented flood triggered by heavy downpour on December 17 breached the railway track at several places between Seythunganallur and Nazareth, the Tiruchendur – Chennai Chendur Express train was stopped at Srivaikundam railway station, which became an island after the floods. Since the earthen formation under the track was completely washed away at several places, the stranded passengers could be rescued by the rescue teams in vehicles only after a day.

The engineers restored the railway track by strengthening the track and an engine was operated on Thursday as trial run to check the safety of the section. Following this, the trial run was conducted by senior engineers from Chennai on Saturday from Tirunlelveli Railway Junction to Tiruchendur and vice-versa.

After the engineers checked the quality of restoration work and the safety of the track at the flood-ravaged spots on Saturday and expressed satisfaction, the Tiruchendur – Chennai Chendur Express Train was operated on Saturday night.

