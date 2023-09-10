September 10, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Madurai

In a major safety violation, an express train “dangerously” passed through a manned level crossing gate that was open to road traffic between Sivakasi and Srivilliputtur on Saturday.

However, the alert locopilot, who noticed the open gate, brought the speeding train to a screeching halt by applying the emergency brake around 8.35 a.m.

According to railway sources, Train No. 06504 Madurai-Sengottai Express was passing through the Sivakasi-Srivilliputtur section. The locopilot noticed that one of the level-crossing gates had been kept open to road traffic, even as the train was passing through.

Realising the danger, he immediately stopped the train, which was running at a speed of 90 kmph. However, by then, seven coaches had passed the crossing and the train stopped midway blocking the road traffic. Fortunately, no vehicle had come close to the track from both sides.

Gatekeeper at fault

Railway sources said the contract gatekeeper, Sivakumar, who was on duty was reportedly at fault. He had failed to close the gate on time even after being informed by the Station Master of Srivilliputtur about the train movement.

According to a railway official, locopilots usually maintain the permitted speed on a section while passing through a manned level crossing, with confidence that the gates would be closed to road traffic.

Since, the manned level crossing gate was working on a non-interlocked system, the locopilot would not receive any red signal in case of the gate remaining unlocked.

Meanwhile, after the train was stopped, the gatekeeper closed the gate. The train had to stop for two minutes before resuming its journey. The gatekeeper has been placed under suspension.