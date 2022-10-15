Trailer of periodical short film on transwoman released

Trailer of a historical short film being released by Principal and Secretary of The American College M. Davamani Christober in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The trailer of a periodical short film, ‘Arikandi’, which is about a transwoman warrior who lived 350 years ago in Virudhunagar region of Tamil Nadu, was launched here on Saturday.

“In an attempt to find a voice within cinema to change the common trope and narratives that society has cast upon the transgender community, the short film on the transwoman warrior was conceived,” Priya Babu, a transgender activist and director of the short film, said at the launch.

Priya Babu said this was the first-ever periodical short film based on a transwoman. It was bankrolled by her own production company ‘Trans Film’. The film had 58 artistes, of whom 11 were transwomen, she added.

Transwomen K. Mahilmathi and M. Booma, drama artistes making their debut in films, said, “This film will create more openings for us in the filmy world with meaningful roles.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Priya Babu said the film was an attempt at breaking the stereotypes cast on them as a community. “Having spent a year on research, including discussing in detail with 12 zamindars from the southern districts, I made the film, which is a humble depiction of how the transcommunity was known for their valour and courage to protect the erstwhile royals and not as sex workers as we are commonly viewed,” she said.

Writer and historian R.K. Vikrama Karna Pazhuvettarayar said transgender people had held crucial posts and had a indisputable place even in the history of the Cholas. He said the oneliner for the story sparked from the story penned by writer Kaniyan Selvaraj, who was also present. He also appreciated Priya Babu for her efforts to get every detail of history right.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the portrayal of transgenders in cinema through strong stereotypical lenses broke them as a community. “But with this film, we will rise in the same arena where we were reduced to frames of ridicule,” she said.

She expressed her wish “to be reborn as a transwoman as there is much pride and richness to it”.

M. Davamani Christober, Principal and secretary of The American College, urged the students to read beyond academic textbooks to be updated on social issues. The film is expected to be released in the first week of December.

Erstwhile zamindars Ramasamy Kamaya Naicker (Saptur), and Kirubakaran (Sivagiri) and independent filmmaker Divya Bharathi were present.