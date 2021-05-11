Bodimettu ghat section cleared for vehicle movement

BODI

11 May 2021 18:29 IST

Traffic on the Bodimettu-Munthal ghat section resumed on Tuesday.

Boulders fell in at least two stretches on the ghat section including the sixth hairpin bend on Sunday night. Vehicle movement was therefore cut off between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Tourists from Tamil Nadu used the Bodimettu ghat section to reach Munnar in Kerala. Workers from the district used the route to go to work in cardamom estates. There has not been much of tourist movement these days due to the pandemic situation. Besides, there were several restrictions so that workers could not go to the estates. Only essential goods such as vegetables, meat and milk were being transported between the two States.

So, the police and highways department officials swung into action.

The boulders were broken using machines and vehicles started using the ghat section by evening, DSP (Bodi sub-division) Parthiban said.

Vehicles were using Cumbum Mettu to enter Kerala as an alternative but they can start using the Bodimettu stretch in full swing from Wednesday, officials said.