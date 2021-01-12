Vehicle movement hit on Bodimettu

Widespread drizzle in many parts of the district resulted in boulders falling on the Bodimettu ghat section. Therefore, vehicle movement had to be suspended for about an hour on Tuesday. Officials said that though the continuous drizzle did not help in getting water for tanks, it damaged the soil on the ghat section.

Bodimettu is a prime intersection for Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Everyday, hundreds of workers and tourists go through the ghat section to reach Kerala. The ghat section, which is 26 km, has 17 hairpin bends. Boulders had fallen at the 4th hairpin bend, which forced officials to suspend traffic at Bodimettu and Mundal check posts.

Vehicle movement resumed after clearing the boulders. Traffic got choked for over an hour as vehicles had piled up on both sides.