November 18, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - MADURAI

A traffic special sub-Inspector died after he was hit by a government bus near Tirupparankundram in Madurai on Saturday evening. According to sources, the special sub-Inspector K. Murugan, 53, while regulating traffic near Tirupparankundram arch, was hit by a government bus. Sustaining serious injuries, he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Post first-aid there he was taken to a private hospital, but he was declared dead by the doctors.