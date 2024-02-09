Traffic snarls on Melur Road near District Court Complex becoming routine

February 09, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Madurai

Any road user passing through Madurai District Court Complex around 10 a.m. on working days would get anxious over the traffic jam on Melur Road.

Similar is the case during the lunch hour when the traffic movement comes to a near-standstill.

A combination of factors, including movement of pedestrians and vehicles cutting across the road at multiple points and haphazard parking of vehicles in this small stretch of some 200 metres, causes the traffic snarls.

While in the morning, a traffic police is posted in front of the court complex to regulate movement of vehicles to facilitate safe passage of vehicles coming from MGR statue junction into the court complex.

Similarly, in the evening also the police regulate the traffic to allow vehicles of judges, advocates, police, court staff and litigants to come out.

While the single policeman is able to regulate the traffic only in front of the court, other factors that disrupt free flow of traffic movement on both sides of the court entrance are not regulated.

The major problem on this road is haphazard parking of vehicles, especially between MGR statue junction and Vinayakar Street and in front of the ATMs during the lunch time.

Similarly, the unmindful halting of autorickshaws and sometimes cars on the carriageway earmarked by Madurai City Traffic Police for parking of buses opposite the court complex throws traffic movement out of gear.

The buses that stop in the middle of carriage way to enter the earmarked space blocks the road for vehicles following them.

Another problem is frequent movements of vehicles taking right turns from Melur Road towards Vinayakar Street and vice versa. These vehicles try to cut through the choc-o-block traffic that results in further disruption of traffic flow. This leads to piling up of vehicles up to MGR statue junction and effectively brings movement of vehicles from all sides to a grinding halt at the junction.

Posting of additional traffic police personnel at least during peak hours would solve the problem. But, police officials claim that it is not possible on all days due to lack of strength.

However, a police officer suggested that vehicles on this small stretch should be prevented from taking right turns that disrupts free movement of vehicular movement.

Those vehicles should go up to MGR statue junction or Kakkan statue junction to take right turns. “This will solve half the problem,” he said.

