Traffic signals in Madurai city belt out Tirukkural couplets

January 01, 2024 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - Madurai

Public address systems at traffic lights in the city are now playing select couplets along with an advisory and tips for road users; the initiative is aimed at helping minimise accidents

S Sundar
The Madurai City Traffic Police sought the help of AIR to prepare the audio clip that plays the couplets along with their explanation and some useful road safety tips   | Photo Credit: Moorthy G

For the past few days, road users and pedestrians waiting at traffic lights in Madurai city are being treated to couplets from Tirukkural.

Public address systems at the traffic signals are belting out select couplets, authored by the saint-poet Tiruvalluvar, along with tips on road safety.

A couple of months ago, the traffic police introduced modern traffic lights with PA systems in the city. Initially popular instrumental songs from Tamil cinema, meant to sooth the minds of vehicle users while they wait at the signals, were played. “However, Madurai being known as the cradle of the Tamil language, Commissioner of Police, J. Loganathan, suggested we play couplets from Tirukkural,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), D. Kumar.

The Madurai City Traffic Police then sought the help of All India Radio (AIR) to prepare the audio clip that plays the couplets along with their explanation and some useful road safety tips.

“The Commissioner has selected a few popular couplets that speak about love and affection, family relationships, gratitude and some common virtues,” the DC said.

This playing of Tirukkural couplets at traffic signals is the first such attempt in the State and its has been received well, he added.

As motorists wait at the signal, the public address system gives them tips such as on wearing helmets and seatbelts; not jumping red lights; the danger of performing bike stunts and travelling on the footboards; the dangers of using mobile phones while driving/walking on the road as well as the dangers of drunk driving. The P.A. system also reminds vehicle users to renew their vehicle insurance policies and carry all necessary important documents while driving/riding.

“This novel idea is aimed only at creating an accident-free Madurai city,” Mr. Kumar said.

