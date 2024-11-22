Traffic signal right under ramp of Ellis Nagar bridge needs to be removed

A driver of TNSTC bus that was speeding on Kamarajar Salai lost its control following a brake failure. All that the driver could do is stop the bus by ramming it against a tree. A few passengers suffered minor injuries.

On Tuesday last, another TNSTC bus while climbing down the Ellis Nagar road overbridge gained momentum as its brake failed. This time, the bus could stop only after hitting three autorickshaws and dashing against concrete blocks.

Luckily, in both the incidents, no loss of life was reported.

However, while the poor condition of a good number of TNSTC buses is a matter of concern for road users, the location of the signal near Kattabomman statue right at the spot where the ramp of Ellis Nagar ROB ends has been posing a great danger to vehicle users.

“Nowhere in any part of the country, a traffic signal is posted right next to any bridge. Vehicles are not supposed to be parked on the sloppy terrain, for such brake failures would lead to accidents,” said a senior official in Madurai City Traffic Police Wing.

When the Ellis Nagar bridge was taken up for major renovation some 15 years back, the proposal was to extend the bridge on Kattabomman statue up to Tirupparankundram Road. The plan was to remove the traffic signal near Periyar bus stand. However, during implementation, a section of traders opposed it following which the bottleneck remained at the junction.

However, a plan suggested by a section of traffic police to remove the signal has not been given a fair hearing.

The suggestion is to stop allowing buses to come out of Periyar bus stand towards Kattabomman junction.

“This is the only reason for regulating traffic at the junction with traffic signal. If the buses are allowed to come out only through the rear entrance (facing south side) and go to the bus stand and climb up around the Ellis Nagar ROB arm and to climb down towards Kattabomman statue, the traffic signal can be removed and free left and straight movement (towards Nethaji Road) can be allowed,” the officer said.

This would ensure that no vehicles are forced on the ramp of the bridge.

