Traffic rule violations make Tirunelveli roads unsafe 

TIRUNELVELI

Even though officials organise road safety meetings and awareness campaigns at regular intervals, rampant violation of road safety rules has been taking place in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai to make roads unsafe for the common man.

While the road safety awareness campaigns appeal to bike riders to wear helmets, four-wheeler drivers to use seat belts and follow traffic signals, violations appear to be on the rise.

Though two-wheelers are meant for two persons as per rules, three persons riding a two-wheeler – both boys and girls - seems to be a routine affair. The police deployed at major traffic signals and junctions rarely intervene. As the custodians of law remain mute spectators to these violations, the emboldened youth continue to ride at high speed, say motorists.

When the police started cracking whip against teen aged boys and girls riding two-wheelers without licence a few years ago and asked the parents of juvenile offenders to come to the police station to pay the fine and take back the vehicles after giving an undertaking in writing, the violation came down drastically. Now, the problem has reached the peak once again even though schools prohibit this violation by strictly restricting the students coming to the school in bikes, a government school teacher said.

These youngsters, who are allowed by their parents to ride two-wheelers though they do not have driving licence, park the vehicles in a nearby public office premises and take them back after school hours.

While rules of Department of Transport insist on registration number plates in every vehicle in a prescribed format, more than 25 per cent of two-wheelers are roaming around the twin towns without registration number plates. In most of the cases, the youth either do not fix the rear number plate or ensure that none can see the number from behind at a time when criminals indulge in chain snatching, a retired official said.

Even though the policemen on duty at traffic signals witness riders jumping signals that often cause accidents and heated altercations, they do not take any action against the violators. When a girl and her pillion rider were knocked down by a violator at the traffic signal near Reliance Fuel Station on South Bypass Road around 4 p.m. two weeks ago, the woman constable in the traffic signal booth did not even bother to come down to censure or book the violator. After other road users helped the injured girls, they left the spot with pain, motorists said.

On their part, owners of the four-wheelers, mostly carrying the flag of a political party, unleash terror on the roads with their speed and cause traffic snarls by parking their flashy vehicles on the middle of the road and at ‘no parking zones’. The police always keep themselves away from these influential and the VIP offenders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City East T. P. Suresh Kumar, who promised intense enforcement of traffic rules to ensure safety of every road user, said the police would soon start a drive to ensure wearing of helmet by every rider.

“We’ll make the city 100% helmet compliance as we’ve created enough awareness. The police will take serious action against vehicles running without number plates, rash driving and three persons riding a two-wheeler,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said assuring that the cars being parked at no parking areas would be towed and fined.

He said the parents who allow their young children to ride two-wheelers would have to face the music.

Violations galore on roads…

· More than 50% of riders don’t wear helmet.

· School students ride two-wheelers without licence.

· Over 25% of two-wheelers roam without registration number plates.

· Three persons – both boys and girls – ride two-wheelers without helmets.

· Riding two-wheelers at high speed, especially along north and south bypass roads.

· Violation of one-way rules especially between Murugankurichi Signal and Palayamkottai Gandhi Market.