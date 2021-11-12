Traffic regulations on Theni highway come into force

Madurai

12 November 2021

New arrangements in place to facilitate construction of a flyover

Madurai City Police have introduced traffic regulations on the stretch between Mudakkusalai and the intersection of Theni highway with Dindigul-Virudhunagar four-lane highway to facilitate construction of a flyover at the junction of Theni Highway and Melakkal Main Road.

Consequently, entry of heavy vehicles through Achampathu and Virattipathu towards Kalavasal has been banned beyond the four-lane highway underpass from Thursday. Heavy vehicles, including buses, coming from Theni side should turn left to take the four-lane highway and take Melakkal Main Road through Thuvariman and Kochadai to reach Mudukkusalai.

But all vehicles, coming from Kalavasal side towards Theni, can take the usual route through Virattipathu and Achampathu.

Another diversion

Two-wheelers and light vehicles coming from the Achampathu side towards Kalavasal are diverted through Doak Nagar Main Road after the HMS Colony junction. These vehicles will take a left turn into Doak Nagar Main Road and take a right turn on Melakkal Main Road near Regional Passport Office to reach Mudakkusalai junction.

The city police have appealed to the road users to cooperate with the police. The diversion which was planned two months back was postponed in view of Thevar Guru puja and Deepavali festival rush, the police added.