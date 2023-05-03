ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic regulations for Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into Vaigai river

May 03, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the ritual of Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into Vaigai river on Friday as part of Chithirai festival, Madurai City police have banned plying of vehicles on Albert Victor Bridge, Yanaikkal New Bridge and the road towards Ramarayar mandapam.

Similarly, parking of vehicles would not be allowed on the Vaigai river bank roads in the Obula Padithurai region. Only vehicles having passes would be allowed to park their vehicles at the designated parking lots. Vehicles with green passes can be parked on the south entrance of A.V. bridge. Vehicle with blue passes should be parked at Anna bus stand.

Traffic diversion

Heavy vehicles proceeding towards Keezha Vasal and Simmakkal from New Natham Road, Alagarkoil Road and Melur Road should go through Race Course Road, Natham road Junction, Periyar Statue junction, District Court, K.K. Nagar arch, Aavin Junction, Kuruvikkaran Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Munichalai junction, Old Kuyavarpalayam Road, St. Mary’s School junction and South Veli Street.

Vehicles from Periyar bus stand proceeding towards New Natham Road, Alagarkoil Road and Melur Road should go thriugh South Marret Street, Mahal Road, Keezha Vasal junction, Kamarajar Salai, Munichalai, Kuruvikkaran Salai, Aavin Junction, K.K. Nagar arch and Melur Road.

Vehicles from Thathaneri Road proceeding towards New Natham Road, Alagarkoil Road and Melur Road should take LIC junction, Kulamangalam Road, Sellur 60-Foot-Road and P.T. Rajan Salai.

Devotees who come to offer ‘Ethir Sevai’ to Lord Kallazhagar should park their vehicles along Gokhale Road, Tirumukkulam Road, Abdul Gaffer Khan Road, Lala Lajapathi Roy Road, Seventh Day School ground, Al-Ameen School ground, LPN School ground, ITI ground, Chethana School ground, YMCA School ground, Mary Ann School ground.

Besides, parking would be allowed on East Veli Street, East Masi Street and North Masi Street.

No parking

Vehicles would not be allowed to park along Alagarkoil Road between Outpost till Goripalayam and on Panagal Road between Anna bus stand till Goripalayam.

