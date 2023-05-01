May 01, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

Madurai City Traffic police have made several regulations in parking and plying of vehicles in arterial roads in view of the Chithirai festival.

Parking and plying of vehicles have been banned on Aavani Moola Streets from midnight of Monday in view of the celestial wedding on Tuesday.

Vehicles having passes can park their vehicles from 6 a.m. at the designated parking lots.

Vehicles with yellow passes can be parked on West Aavani Moola Street. These vehicles should enter the road through Old TVS junction, North Masi-West Masi Street junction, Kavalkooda Street, Thanappa Mudali Street, West Aavani Moola Street. They can leave the road through Jhansi Rani Park, Nethaji Road and TPK Road.

Those vehicles with rose passes should be parked on North Aavani Moola Street.

The vehicles can enter the road through the Old TVS junction, North Masi-West Masi Street junction, Kavalkooda Street, Thanappa Mudali Street, North Aavani Moola Street. They can also reach the parking lot through Yaanaikal, East Masi Street, Tahsildar Pallivasal.

The vehicles can leave through Dhalavai Street and Vakkil New Street.

Vehicles with blue passes should be parked on South Aavani Moola Street. The vehicles can enter the road through Kattabomman statue junction, Netaji Road, Jhansi Rani Park, South Aavani Moola Street and also through Vilakkuthoon, South Masi Street, West Masi Street and Jhansi Rani Park. The vehicles should exit through Jadamuni Temple junction, Vengalaikadai Street and Vilakkuthoon.

Those devotees coming to the temple without vehicle passes can park their vehicels on East, South and North Masi Streets. No vehicles would be allowed to be parked on East Aavani Moola Street.

Car festival

With hundreds of devotees from across southern districts likely to throng the Masi Streets to witness the car festival of Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple on Wednesday, the traffic police have banned parking of all vehicles including two-wheelers on Masi Streets from 10 p.m. on Tuesday till the end of car festival.

Devotees coming for the car festival can park their vehicles on the four Marret Streets without hindering the movement of people and vehicles.