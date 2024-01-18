Traffic regulations announced for consecration of Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple in Madurai on Sunday

January 18, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

Madurai City Police have announced traffic regulations in view of the consecration of Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple on Sunday.

In a statement, the police said that devotees would be allowed to offer prayer at different timings on the day and can chose the best time that fits their convenience and avoid crowding.

The statement said that devotees would be alllowed to stand in front of the Gopuravasal, South and West Mada Streets and Vadampokki Streets to witness the consecration ceremony between 8 a.m. and 9.30 a.m.

Subsequently, the devotees would be allowed into the temple between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. to worship the deities.

Besides, devotees can also have darshan of the presiding deity during the Garuda Seva which would be held on the four Masi Streets at 7 p.m.

Traffic would be banned on West Vadampokki Street on Sunday.

No parking would be allowed on Pandiya Vellalar Street and on the parking lot of the temple. Two-wheelers should be parked on South and West Masi Streets on the left side. Similarly, parking has been organised on TPK Road near the Police Control Room.

Four-wheelers coming from Railway Junction, Ellis Nagar and Arasardi should be parked on South Marret Street. Those vehicles coming from Teppakulam and Anna Nagar should be parked on South Veli Street.

Vehicles cming from Tirupparankundram, Palanganatham and Tirunagar should be parked at Madura College ground.

