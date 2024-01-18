ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic regulations announced for consecration of Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple in Madurai on Sunday

January 18, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai City Police have announced traffic regulations in view of the consecration of Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple on Sunday.

In a statement, the police said that devotees would be allowed to offer prayer at different timings on the day and can chose the best time that fits their convenience and avoid crowding.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said that devotees would be alllowed to stand in front of the Gopuravasal, South and West Mada Streets and Vadampokki Streets to witness the consecration ceremony between 8 a.m. and 9.30 a.m.

Subsequently, the devotees would be allowed into the temple between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. to worship the deities.

Besides, devotees can also have darshan of the presiding deity during the Garuda Seva which would be held on the four Masi Streets at 7 p.m.

Traffic would be banned on West Vadampokki Street on Sunday.

No parking would be allowed on Pandiya Vellalar Street and on the parking lot of the temple. Two-wheelers should be parked on South and West Masi Streets on the left side. Similarly, parking has been organised on TPK Road near the Police Control Room.

Four-wheelers coming from Railway Junction, Ellis Nagar and Arasardi should be parked on South Marret Street. Those vehicles coming from Teppakulam and Anna Nagar should be parked on South Veli Street.

Vehicles cming from Tirupparankundram, Palanganatham and Tirunagar should be parked at Madura College ground.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US