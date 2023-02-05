Traffic regulation on Ring Road in Madurai today

February 05, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

Madurai City Police have announced traffic regulations along Ring Road on Monday as hundreds of beneficiaries from across Madurai district would assemble at a government function in which various Ministers are participating.

A statement said that buses proceeding from Mattuthavani bus stand towards Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari distircts should go through Ring Road upto Sivaganga Road junction and take a left turn towards Karuppayoorani, Andarkottaram, Sakkimangalam, Silaiman, Viraganoor junction and reach Mandela junction.

Buses coming from southern districts towards Mattuthavani bus stand should take a left turn at Viraganoor junction and take Vaigai South Bank Road, Kuruvikaran Salai, Aavin junction and K.K. Nagar Arch.

Cargo vehicles

Cargo vehicles coming from Melur should proceed towards Poovanthi, Tiruppuvanam, Viraganoor junction to proceed to southern districts.

Cargo vehicles from southern districts proceeding towards Tiruchi and Chennai should take diversion from Kappalur bridge towards Tjheni road through Samayanallur junction, Vadipatti junction, Dindigul and Manapparai.

Movement of vehicles from Sivaganga junction towards Ring Road is banned. Instead, they should go towards Karuppayoorani from Sivaganga Road junction, Andarkottaram, Sakkimangalam, Silaiman and Viraganoor junction to reach the venue.

Vehicles proceeding from Viraganoor junction towards Sivaganga junction should go via Vaigai South Bank Road, Anna Nagar and Melamadai junction.

Those proceeding towards Melur should take diversion from Melamadai junction towards Lakeview Road, Central Market junction, Mattuthavani and Othakadai.

To venue

Those vehicles coming to Kalaignar Thidal, where the function to distribute assistance to members of self-help groups for women is to be held, from Kalligudi, Sedapatti, Kallupatti and Tirumangalam should go through Mandela Nagar junction.

Vehicles coming from Chellampatti and Usilampatti should proceed through Nagamalai Pudukottai, Tirumangalam-Kappalur junction and Mandela Nagar junction.

Vehicles going to the venue from Melur and Kottampatti should proceed through the Ring Road from Sivaganga junction.

Vehicles from Vadipatti should go through Alanganallur, Oomachikulam, Kadachanendal, Surveyor Colony, Mattuthavani and Ring Road.