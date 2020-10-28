Traffic regulation for Thevar jayanthi

28 October 2020 20:31 IST

MADURAI

Madurai City police have made various traffic regulations in view of Muthuramalinga Thevar jayanthi on Friday.

Trucks and heavy vehicles are banned from entering the city between 6 a.m. and 10.30 p.m. Except for vehicles that are permitted by Madurai City Police to participate in Muthuramalinga Thevar jayanthi, no other vehicle would be allowed to enter Goripalayam junction, according to a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

Vehicles coming from New Natham Road and Azhagarkoil Road should take diversion at Periyar statue junction and go through K.K. Nagar, Aavin junction, Anna Nagar Main Road, PTR Bridge and Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles from Mattuthavani and Aavin junction should go through Race Course Road and Lotus Tank to reach New Natham Road.

The statement said vehicles coming from North Veli Street and Yanaikkal should go through New Bridge, Palam Station Road, M.M. Lodge Road junction, Kansapuram Road and E2E2 Road to reach Periyar Maligai.

Vehicles proceeding to New Natham Road and Alagarkoil Road from Dindigul Road and Thathaneri Road should go through Kulamangalam Road.

Vehicles going toward Goripalayam junction from Melamadai should go through Aavin junction and Kuruvikaran Salai. Vehicles going to Pasumpon should take the Ring Road.

Only two persons should ride a two-wheeler wearing helmets while coming to participate in the celebrations. Only permitted number of passengers should travel in four-wheelers and they should use seat belts, the statement added.