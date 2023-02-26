HamberMenu
Traffic police stick reflective tapes on cattle to reduce accidents

February 26, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic police engaged in sticking neon reflective tapes on the horns of a bull at Othakadai in Madurai on Saturday.

Taking into account the high number accidents occurring within Othakadai police station limits in Madurai due to wandering cattle, the city traffic police got neon reflective tapes stuck on the horns and heads of the cattle on Saturday.

According to a press release, the police took the initiative on the directions of Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad to make roads safer.

Since there are a lot of villages around Othakadai and many people in the area rear cattle, the number of accidents increased there as the cattle taken out for grazing cross the roads, especially after dusk.

In order to reduce the number of accidents, the city traffic police, led by Othakadai Traffic Police Inspector S. Palanikumar and Sub-Inspector Ganesan, got reflective neon tapes stuck on the horns and heads of the cattle. They also distributed the tapes to cattle rearers living along the main road.

