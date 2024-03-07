ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic police personnel get buttermilk, lemon juice to beat the heat

March 07, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three hundred police personnel will get a glass of buttermilk or lemon juice in the forenoon and afternoon every day | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With summer setting in and people feeling the heat, Madurai City Police have started distributing buttermilk and lemon juice to traffic police to help beat dehydration. 

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan formally inaugurated the distribution of buttermilk to the traffic police personnel at the Goripalayam junction on Thursday. 

A total of 300 police personnel would get a glass of buttermilk or lemon juice both in the forenoon and afternoon every day.  

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, D. Kumar, said that in each shift 150 police personnel from constable to Inspectors of Police would get the drinks served at the place of duty. 

“Since, the average atmospheric temperature is on the rise, it is important to keep the traffic police hydrated.  Buttermilk and lemon juice will help them to beat the heat,” he said. 

This exercise will go on till June end, he said. 

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Selwin, was present.

