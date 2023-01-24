Traffic police distribute one lakh pamphlets on road safety

January 24, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Madurai

Madurai City Traffic Police on Monday distributed one lakh pamphlets on road safety rules to motorists across the city by stopping vehicles at all traffic junctions for a minute in the evening.

Deputy Commissioners of Police, S. Arumugasamy (Traffic), V.v. Sai Praneeth (Madurai South), B.K. Aravind (Madurai North) and Gautham Goyal (Headquarters), and other traffic officials distributed the pamphlets at the junctions.

Mr. Arumugasamy said the pamphlets with pictorial depiction explained to the motorists about the road safety rules and how violating them could land them in trouble.

The pamphlets were distributed by the police personnel to all the vehicles which was stopped for a minute at 5.30 p.m.

General rules like avoid footboard travel, drinking liquor and driving and riding motorbikes without helmets, and driving without seat belts were highlighted. The police stressed that two-wheelers are meant only for two persons to ride and not more than that.

The pamphlets also talked about how driving vehicles without driving license, insurance and without proper registration can land people in trouble. People below 18 years of age should not drive vehicles that require driving licence.