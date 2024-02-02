Traffic police attempt to decongest Alagarkoil Road near Pudur bus stand

February 02, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Madurai

The stretch of Alagarkoil Road between ITI bus stop and Surveyor Colony junction mostly remains neglected by Madurai City Traffic Police.

While the police officials complain about lack of manpower, road users, including pedestrians, suffer due to encroachments and haphazard parking of vehicles.

However, after a long time, Madurai City Traffic Police have taken a pro-active step by diverting buses and autorickshaws coming from Surveyor Colony into the Pudur bus stand for halting.

“This stretch of road between ITI bus stop and Pudur bus stand is very narrow. Halting of buses even for few seconds during peak hour leads to piling up of vehicles for longer distance,” a police official said.

And this has a cascading effect on the traffic movement on the entire stretch of Alagarkoil Road.

Hence, the police have put up a banner asking the buses and autos coming from Surveyor Colony to enter bus stand instead of halting the vehicles on the carriage way in front of the bus shelter.

Besides, a barricade has been put up on the carriage way to discourage halting of vehicles.

The police have ensured that the bus stand is not encroached upon by parking vehicles so that buses can easily enter it.

However, some drivers continue to park the vehicles on the carriage way.

“We have already blocked the exit of the bus shelter on the roadside so that passengers use only the bus stand for boarding and de-boarding the buses,” the officer said.

Posting of police constables for a couple of days, at least during the peak hour, would help making it a habit for halting of buses inside the bus stand and thus reduce traffic congestion on this stretch.

Relocating the bus shelter a few metres inside the bus stand for creating a bus bay will find a permanent solution to the problem.

Similarly, periodical drive to prevent unauthorised and haphazard parking of vehicles on both sides of Alagarkoil Road would go a long way in ensuring smooth traffic flow.