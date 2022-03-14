Traffic park, planetarium inaugurated

THOOTHUKUDI: The traffic park and the planetarium, which have been established here at the cost of Rs. 57 crore were formally inaugurated here on Monday.

After Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the facilities, the students were allowed to visit the traffic park and the planetarium which were completed in every aspect only a couple of days ago.

Regional Transport Officer Vinayagam explained in detail the traffic signs to the students.

Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and Deputy Mayor Jenitta Selvaraj were present.