Traffic on Sellur-Thathaneri ROB in Madurai to be suspended from October 1 to 26, say police; this will enable speeding up of bridge work

September 30, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai City Traffic Police have announced that vehicular movement will not be allowed on both sides of the Sellur-Thathaneri rail over bridge (ROB) from October 1 to 26 so that the bridge interconnection work may be expedited by the authorities.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the police said that following ban on vehicular movement on the ROB, an alternative route has been proposed as follows:

Vehicles coming from Dindigul shall reach Guru Theatre intersection via Fatima College and proceed to Arapalayam. Vehicles coming from Goripalayam side shall take AV Bridge, Yanaikal junction, Simmakkal roundabout and reach Arapalayam via Tamil Sangam Road. Likewise, vehicles coming from Tamil Sangam Road, may take Simakkal, Yanaikal, Pudupalam intersection and take right to reach Goripalayam.

Vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, ration goods and petroleum products from Dindigul side and to enter Madurai city, may either take the Koodal Nagar Rail Over Bridge stretch behind Fatima College and reach New Natham Road via Anaiyur and Iyer Bungalow junction or shall take Guru Theatre junction-Kalavasal junction and proceed via Arasaradi intersection to Goripalayam and other destinations within the city.

Vehicles (two-wheeler and light commercial vehicles) coming from Dindigul side entering Madurai city shall reach up to the Sellur bridge and from here, they shall take the sub-way on the left hand side at Thathaneri and reach Goripalayam via Palam Station Road. In the return direction, two-wheeler and LCVs coming from Goripalayam and proceeding towards Dindigul shall reach Sellur bridge and from there, they shall take the left hand side of the sub-way and reach Thathaneri intersection and take a left turn on to Vaigai Vadakarai Road and proceed to Arapalayam via Amma Palam intersection, the release added.