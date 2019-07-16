Traffic in Thoothukudi eases after shifting old bus stand

The choice of turning the SAV school ground into a makeshift bus stand after the old bus stand was closed for a revamp under the Smart City Mission has eased traffic but a few legal hurdles have cropped up since the shifting of the bus stand.

As the ground is close to the old bus stand, extensive planning for re-routing buses was not required. While options including operating all buses from the new bus stand were considered, it was dropped because of possible traffic snarls at the fourth railway gate through which buses would have to pass, the police said.

“The ground has more space and the adjacent roads are wide enough and there have not been any traffic issues,” said DSP R. Prakash. The 3.53 acre-land was alienated by the government to the school administration in 1942 under the condition that it was not to be used for commercial purpose, sources said.

Ramps were created on either side for entry and exit of buses and focus lights were set up. Though basic facilities were lacking initially, the issues were addressed by the corporation. An official said that two container toilets - one each for men and women, two tanks with a capacity of 2000 litres to provide drinking water -- have been set up. “A shed would be constructed for passengers soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, traders who were to be given 10x10 feet space in the new bus stand were allocated space in the makeshift bus stand. While they temporarily put up thatched sheds, they would soon set up roofs with tin sheets, the official said.

In the meantime, the SAV Higher Secondary School located on Chathiram Road has approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court against the move, which granted a two-week stay on use of the ground as a bus stand on July 5.

Addressing reporters a few days ago, Collector Sandeep Nanduri said that a counter affidavit has been filed in the matter. A source representing the school said that consent was not sought from the school for shifting the bus stand to the school grounds. Although the school does not have any objection to use of the land until the Smart City project was completed for the benefit of the public, it would create legal problems if permanent structures were set up or the ground were to be used for commercial purpose, the source added.