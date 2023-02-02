Traffic diversionss around Teppakulam for float festival on Saturday

February 02, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

Madurai City Police have announced traffic regulation around Mariamman Teppakulam on Saturday in view of Teppam festival.

No vehicle would be allowed to go to Teppakulam from Anna Nagar North Bank Road and PTR Bridge. People can park their vehicles on North Bank Road and walk over the bridge to reach Teppakulam.

Those proceeding towards Ring Road from Anna Nagar can take the new South Bank Road through Kuruvikaran Salai.

A temporary bus stop has been set up between 16-pillar mandapam and Kuruvikaran Salai junction for the benefit of people coming to witness the festival.

No vehicles would be allowed between Kuruvikaran Salai junction towards Teppakulam.

Vehicles coming from Ring Road junction through Viraganur Road should be parked on Vaigai South Bank Road or Old Ramanathapuram Road check-post.

Vehicles entering the city from Ring Road through Viraganur Road should take Vaigai South Bank Road and reach Kuruvikaran Salai.

City buses proceeding to Viraganur and Ring Road through Munichalai Road from Periyar Bus Stand should take Vaigai South Bank Road from Kuruvikaran Salai.

Buses from Periyar Bus Stand proceeding to Anuppanadi through Munichalai Road and Teppakulam should go through Munichalai Junction, Old Ramanathapuram Road and Gatelock Road.