Traffic diversions on New Natham Road

Madurai City Traffic Police have made changes in flow of vehicular traffic at IOC junction at Chockikulam in view of construction of elevated corridor on New Natham Road from Sunday.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Arumugasamy has said that vehicles proceeding from Gokhale Road towards New Natham Road should take a diversion towards Tallakulam police station road to reach Superintendent of Police camp office junction.

Light vehicles coming from Iyer Bungalow side will be allowed to proceed to IOC junction. However, heavy vehicles on the same direction will have to take a left turn at the SP Camp Office Junction towards Lotus Tank Junction and Race Course Road to reach Tallakulam and K.K. Nagar.