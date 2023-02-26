Traffic diversions on New Natham Road for five days

February 26, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - MADURAI

Madurai City Police have announced changes in traffic flow at IOC Junction at Chokkikulam in view of construction of elevated corridor on New Natham Road from Sunday. According to a press release, vehicles proceeding from IOC Junction to reach Melur Road and Goripalayam via Pandian Hotel junction should take a diversion from SP’s Camp Office Junction on Bharathi Ula Road and take a right turn at Lotus Tank Junction. Those coming from Gokhale Road and Tallakulam Police Station Road to IOC Junction to reach Pandian Hotel junction should go up to the SP’s Camp Office Junction and then take Bharathi Ula Road and turn right at Lotus Tank Junction. These changes would be in place for five days, the release added.