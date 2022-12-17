Traffic diversions near Periyar bus stand on trial basis from Sunday

December 17, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

With an aim to ease traffic congestions that inconvenience public, devotees and tourists visiting Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and its surrounding areas, traffic diversions have been charted by Madurai city police.

The announced traffic changes would come into effect from December 18 on a trial basis, stated a press release. Police sources said any snag in the arrangements would be ironed out in the coming days.

The approach roads from Kattabomman statue to the West Veli-Sambanthamoorthy Streets junction and from the Sambanthamoorthy-North Veli Streets junction to Netaji Road junction, and West Marret Street have been declared one-way.

Vehicles proceeding towards Kattabomman statue from Scott Road junction should take Sambanthamoorthy Street to reach Netaji Road via West Marret Street and take left on Tirupparankundram (TPK) Road.

Vehicles proceeding to the Railway Station shall take right on the West Marret Street-Town Hall Road junction and again to take right on West Veli Street.

Those coming via West Marret Street to Town Hall Road junction must take right near Union Christian Higher Secondary School on Netaji Road to reach Railway Station, Scott Road and to the many areas in the north of Madurai.

Vehicles proceeding towards Scott Road from Kattabomman statue should go via Railway Station junction, pass via Scott Road junction and North Masi-North Veli Streets junction as usual. Vehicles coming out of the Railway Station should take left on West Veli Street as per the existing traffic arrangements.

Those going towards Periyar bus stand from the Railway Station must go down West Veli Street, take a U-turn on one’s right at Sambanthamoorthy street junction, travel on West Marret Street and touch Netaji Road and proceed towards Periyar Bus Stand.

Commuters on West Marret Street should also take left on Town Hall Road junction to reach Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and North Masi Street among others.

The traffic modifications and diversions aim to ease the traffic congestion on Goodshed Road-West Masi Street junction, Sambanthamoorthy-West Masi Streets junction and Railway Station junction.

The arrangements have been put in place after holding discussions among Commissioner of Police T. Senthilkumar, District Road Safety Committee Chairperson S. Aneesh Sekhar and Madurai Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon who sought the cooperation of the public, devotees, tourists, commuters and traders.