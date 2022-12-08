Traffic diversions near Madurai airport today

December 08, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

Madurai City Police have announced diversion of vehicles proceeding to Madurai airport on Friday in view of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s programme at Perungudi Junction.

In a statement, the city police said the traffic diversions had been made anticipating participation of a large crowd in the programme in which the Chief Minister would unveil a statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Perungudi junction.

Vehicles proceeding to Madurai airport from Madurai city through Villapuram arch, Avaniapuram and Perungudi Junction should go via Avaniapuram and Sempoorani Road junction and take a left turn towards Ring Road and then proceed through Mandela Nagar Junction to take a temporary road formed towards the airport.

Vehicles coming out of Madurai airport and proceeding towards Madurai city and Mandela Nagar junction should go to Ponnagaram Church and take a right turn towards the temporary road and reach Ring Road.

Those vehicles transporting people for the statue unveiling programme from Madurai city should go via Avaniapuram, Sempoorani Road and reach Mandela Nagar via Ring Road. After dropping the people at Perungudi junction, the vehicles should be parked at a temporary parking lot set up near the airport.

Vehicles coming from Ring Road towards Perungudi junction should be parked at the temporary parking lot after dropping people at Perungudi junction.

Vehicles coming for the event should be parked only in the vacant land between Perungudi junction and Madurai airport, the statement said.