Traffic diversions in Madurai from Monday

Madurai City Traffic Police have banned movement of vehicles between Goripalayam junction to Tamukkam on Alagarkoil Road with effect from Monday to facilitate construction of bridge work between Tamukkam and Goripalayam junction.

The police have announced diversion of vehicles in different stretches of roads in the city.

Vehicles coming from Periyar Bus Stand and Sellur New Bridge and proceeding to Alagarkoil Road, New Natham Road and MGR Bus Stand have to take a left turn at Palam Station Road towards E2E2 Road, Navaneethakrishnan Temple junction, Gokhale Road and IOC Roundabout.

Government buses, cars and two-wheelers coming from New Natham Road and Alagarkoil Road would be allowed to proceed towards Goripalayam junction on the right lane between Tamukkam and Goripalayam junction. Two-wheelers and light vehicles would be allowed to take left on Gandhi Museum Road to reach Tiruvalluvar Junction.

Vehicles coming from MGR Bus Stand should go via K.K. Nagar Arch, K.K. Nagar 80 Feet Road, Aavin junction, Asarithoppu junction, Vaigai North Bank Road, Sellur Roundabout, Thathaneri Main road and Arapalayam junction.

Heavy vehicles and commercial vehicles coming from New Natham Road and Alagarkoil Road and proceeding towards Arapalayam and Periyar Bus Stand should take diversion at Outpost, and go via District Court, K.K. Nagar 80 Feet Road, Aavin Junction, Sathamangalam Road, Panangal Road, Goripalayam junction, A.V. Bridge, East Veli Street, Yanaikkal and North Marret Street.

The statement said that the new arrangements have been made based on the trial run of traffic diversion implemented on June 22. The police are ready to make changes in the diversions if people face any inconvenience.