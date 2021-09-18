Traffic diversions from tomorrow

As a flyover is to be constructed at the intersection of Melakkal Main Road and Theni Main Road at Mudukkusalai, following traffic diversions will come into effect on the Madurai-Kochi highway from Monday:

There is no change in traffic regulation for all types of vehicles - heavy, light, and two-wheelers - going from the city towards the said intersection and beyond.

But all vehicles, except heavy vehicles, coming from Nagamalai Pudukottai and from the four-lane highway may take the usual route, take a left turn into Doak Nagar before Susee petrol pump, join Melakkal Main Road by taking a right turn and proceed towards Mudukkusalai junction via passport office and Fenner.

All buses and heavy vehicles coming from Nagamalai Pudukottai and the four-lane highway are prohibited from entering the city through Achampathu. These vehicles must enter the city from the four-lane highway via Melakkal Main Road via Thuvariman and Kochadai to reach Mudukkusalai.

The traffic police expect the cooperation of drivers and the general public in obnserving these traffic regulations which will be in place till the flyover project is completed.