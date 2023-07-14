Traffic diversions announced in Madurai ahead of T.N. CM’s visit for inauguration of Kalaignar Centenary Library

July 14, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai City Police have announced changes to traffic movement in view of the visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, for the inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Library building, on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

A statement from the police said that the movement of vehicles would not be allowed on the stretch of New Natham Road from IOC junction to the Athikulam junction on Saturday. Vehicles proceeding from the IOC junction need to go through Alagarkoil Road, Lotus Tank junction, K. Pudur, Moondrumavadi and the Iyer Bungalow junction. Similarly, vehicles from Natham need to go through Iyer Bungalow and Pudur.

Vehicles proceeding towards the city from the Kappalur junction will be diverted through Thoppur and Dindigul Road from 9 a.m. on Saturday. Vehicles proceeding from Kappalur through Ring Road will be diverted through Thoppur, Tirunagar and Tirupparankundram to reach the Mattuthavani and Arapalayam bus stands.

Vehicles from Aruppukottai, and Thoothukudi need to go through Valayankulam, Samanatham, Pottapalayam and Keezhadi and go through Rameswaram Road and the Viraghanoor junction to reach their desitnations.

Cargo vehicles from Thoothukudi and Aruppukottai must go through Kappalur and Dindigul Road, the statement said.