Traffic diversion on Race Course Road suspended

Madurai

05 September 2020 20:31 IST

Traffic diversion on Race Course Road to facilitate construction of elevated highway near Periyar statue that began on Saturday morning, as announced on Friday, was subsequently withdrawn.

The police had planned to divert all vehicles proceeding towards Mattuthavani from Gokhale Road, Alagarkoil Road and New Natham Road through Race Course Road instead of Ambedkar Road.

Advertising

Advertising

This was made to ensure one-way traffic on Ambedkar Road between Kakkan statue and Periyar statue as road widening work was under way.

With increased road traffic and heavy rains reported in the city in the last few days, the road had developed big potholes with loose soil that posed danger to motorists, especially due to waterlogging.

On Saturday morning, the traffic on Race Course Road was made two-way to ease the congestion on Ambedkar Road.

Many traffic policemen were posted at various points at Alagarkoil Road-Race Course Road junction, Youth Hostel junction, Kakkan statue junction.

The police had also put up new signages on the junctions.

However, within few hours, the police withdrew the new regulation.

“We faced certain technical issues and besides, the National Highways Authority of India officials have promised to provide metal top road on the widened portion of Ambedkar Road to ensure smooth and safe movement of vehicles by Sunday,” a police officer said.

If things do not improve on Ambedkar Road, the diversion would be effected again, he added.