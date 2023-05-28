May 28, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

Madurai City Traffic Police, on Saturday, have begun the trial of traffic diversion on Panagal Road to decongest the main entrance of Government Rajaji Hospital.

The new traffic plan went off smoothly due to lean traffic movement on Sunday and deployment of adequate number of traffic police officers and personnel.

However, protruding of branches of trees on Sivashanmugam Pillai Salai forced the buses to run on the middle of the road. The branches need to be trimmed, said a police officer.

Similarly, a small ground-level tank on Panagal Road-Sivashanmugam Pillai Salai junction has not been properly covered, posing danger to road users.

The police have placed barricades on this junction to prevent vehicles from proceeding towards Panagal Road from Anna bus stand side towards Goripalayam. “However, the barricades will be swiftly removed to facilitate quick passage of ambulances rushing to the GRH,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Arumugasamy.

The vehicles that touch Vaigai North Bank Road are allowed to go through the newly-commissioned Obulapadithurai high-level bridge to cross the Vaigai river and reach Munichalai Road.

Further, the vehicles, including buses, can proceed towards Periyar bus stand via Yanaikkal junction.

Though the Corporation authorities have relaid a 200-metre stretch of Munichalai Main Road and made it encroachment-free for smooth movement of buses, the poor state of East Veli Road on Nelpettai junction is slowing down movement of vehicles.

“The traffic diversion is to decongest Panagal Road in front of the GRH and also the Goripalayam junction. Similarly, the lesser-used Sivashanmugam Pillai Salai and the new bridge at Obulapadithurai would be put to good use,” Mr. Arumugasamy said.

However, the TNSTC authorities have raised their concern over their buses taking a circuitous route - 750 metres longer - to reach Periyar bus stand.

The police are also faced with the challenge of regulating share-autorickshaws - those coming from Goripalayam junction - which are still parked in front of the GRH.