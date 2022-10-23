Traffic diversion on Alagarkoil Road to be lifted soon

Road users need not take 800 metres circuitous route to reach Periyar statue junction from Race Course Road junction

Residents living along Alagarkoil Road and New Natham Road can heave a sigh of relief post Deepavali, as there would be no need to take a circuitous route from Alagarkoil Road-Race Course Road junction to reach Periyar Statue junction in order to proceed towards Tamukkam.

Madurai City Traffic police are planning to re-open the old traffic pattern of proceeding directly towards Tallakulam from Race Course Road junction without having to go up to Kakkan Statue junction to reach Periyar statue junction.

"This will spare road users from travelling an additional 800 metres," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), S. Arumugasamy.

The traffic diversion on Race Course Road-Kakkan statue junction-Periyar statue junction and back to Alagarkoil Road near Corporation office was done in the third week of February to enable construction of the elevated corridor, part of Madurai-Natham Road widening work near Periyar statue junction.

The work that was supposed to be over in few months could not be completed on time and hence, the traffic diversion had to be prolonged for more than eight months.

Besides, completing the arm of the elevated corridor that would help vehicles to climb down towards Ambedkar Road, laying of service roads and construction of storm water drains on Ambedkar Road and on Alagarkoil Road stretch between Race Course junction and Periyar statue junction were in advanced stage.

"We hope to open the service roads within this week after Deepavali," the Deputy Commissioner said.

Vehicles proceeding from Race Course Junction on Alagarkoil Road would take left turn on Ambedkar Road (near Periyar statue junction) and reach K.K. Nagar. Vehicles from K.K. Nagar proceeding to New Natham Road and Alagarkoil Road would take right turn into Race Course Road from Kakkan statue junction.

However, the two-way traffic on Alagarkoil Road between Navaneethakrishnan Temple Road and Ambedkar Statue junction would continue. The only change proposed in the new traffic pattern is that vehicles coming from Tamukkam and proceeding towards Mattuthavani/K.K. Nagar will take Alagarkoil Road via Navaneethakrishnan Temple Road and go around Bharatiyar Park near Ambedkar Statue before reaching Periyar statue junction.

Similarly, restoring vehicular traffic on New Natham Road between Bharati Ula Road junction and Indian Oil Corporation junction is also likely soon as the work of constructing elevated highway near the IOC junction is expected to be completed at the earliest.