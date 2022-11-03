Traffic diversion on Alagarkoil Road in Madurai lifted

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 03, 2022 18:19 IST

Vehicles coming from Gokhale Road and Alagarkoil Road proceed towards Tallakulam after traffic diversion, made in February to enable construction of elevated corridor, was lifted on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Madurai City Traffic Police have lifted traffic diversion implemented on Alagarkoil Road-Race Course junction to enable construction of elevated corridor on New Natham Road on Thursday.

As in the old vehicular traffic pattern, vehicles coming from Gokhale Road and New Natham Road will not be allowed to enter Race Course Road towards Youth Hostel.

Vehicles coming from K. Pudur on Alagarkoil Road could go straight towards Tallakulam, Tamukkam and Goripalayam.

Vehicles coming from K. Pudur on Alagarkoil Road and those coming from New Natham Road proceeding towards K.K. Nagar Arch should go to Periyar statue junction and take a left turn.

Vehicles coming from K.K. Nagar Arch and Ambedkar Road (near Madurai Corporation office) are not allowed to take right turn at Periyar statue junction to proceed towards Alagarkoil Road.

Vehicles from K.K. Nagar Arch proceeding to Alagarkoil Road should take a right turn at Kakkan statue and reach Alagarkoil Road via the Youth Hostel.

