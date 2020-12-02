Traffic diversion introduced in Madurai following snarls on P.T.R. bridge

Madurai

The jams were caused due to the closing of the temporary road laid across Vaigai river, due to heavy water flow in the river

The Madurai City Traffic Police have introduced traffic regulations and a diversion at Teppakulam junction following chock-a-block traffic on P.T.R. Bridge in Anna Nagar last week.

The traffic jam on the bridge was a direct effect of the city police closing the temporary road laid across Vaigai river, laid in lieu of Kuruvikkaran Salai bridge that is under construction, due to heavy water flow in the river.

“It took at least 30 minutes for vehicles to cross the bridge from Anna Nagar to Teppakulam,” said B. Suresh, a resident of Gomathipuram. The jam was primarily because of all the vehicles getting diverted from Kuruvikkaran Salai to PTR Bridge. The traffic signal next to the bridge at Teppakulam near the Marudhu Brothers statue junction added to the chaos.

“Even ambulances that were rushing towards Anna Nagar to Government Rajaji Hospital and other private hospitals were caught in the traffic jam,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, K. Sugumaran. As traffic was chaotic, the traffic police had to stop the traffic signal at Teppakulam junction where vehicles from all three roads -- Kamarajar Salai, PTR Bridge and Ramanathapuram Road join. Consequently, the police blocked the flow of traffic from Kamarajar Salai towards the junction and diverted it around Teppakulam tank.

Vehicles proceeding towards Anna Nagar have been allowed to go through the PTR Bridge. However, those vehicles proceeding towards Ring Road have been allowed through Cement Road.

The junction has been barricaded so that vehicles from Anna Nagar do not take a right turn to Kamarajar Salai. Instead, the vehicles must go up to the Marudhu Brothers statue junction and take a U-turn towards Kamarajar Salai. No change has been made for vehicles coming from Ramanathapuram Road. “This arrangement is working nicely and need not be disturbed,” said a driver of a city bus.

Traffic on the newly-widened South Bank Road connecting PTR Bridge has been blocked. “This is because a right turn from Anna Nagar to the South Bank Road towards Teppakulam was blocking free flow of traffic,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), A. Tirumalaikumar said.

The present arrangement would be in force till the construction of Kuruvikaran Salai was completed. Officials feel that vehicles can be allowed again on the temporary causeway if its stability was ensured after water flow stopped.