Traffic diversion from July 19-28 on Madurai-Kochi NH-49 as ROB construction work underway in Theni

The district administration has announced certain changes in the traffic system from July 19 to 28 on Madurai-Kochi National Highway - 49 to enable the rail-over-bridge construction underway between Theni and Andipatti railway stations under the Sethu Bharat Project.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, a meeting was held in the Collectorate. Collector R V Shajeevana chaired the meeting in the presence of officials from the Highways, Railways, Police, Revenue and others.

The officials said that to enable the construction work to go at a faster pace, they wanted the traffic movement to be closed temporarily along the site.

Hence, it was decided to divert vehicles plying through the NH-49 between Madurai and Kochi in alternative stretches.

Currently, the traffic police have been regulating the vehicles to move on one side of the ROB. Traffic gets choked whenever the railway gate was closed and the vehicles piled up on both ends. Hence, it was proposed to divert vehicles for a short period beginning July 19, the release said and appealed to the motorists to cooperate with the officials.

