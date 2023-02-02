ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversion around Madurai Teppakulam for float festival on Feb 4

February 02, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai City Police have announced traffic regulation around Mariamman Teppakulam on Saturday in view of Teppam festival.

No vehicle would be allowed to go to Teppakulam from Anna Nagar North Bank Road and PTR Bridge. A temporary bus stop has been set up between 16-pillar mandapam and Kuruvikaran Salai junction for the benefit of people coming to witness the festival.

Vehicles coming from Ring Road junction through Viraganur Road should be parked on Vaigai South Bank Road and at Old Ramanathapuram Road check-post.

Vehicles entering the city from Ring Road through Viraganur Road should take Vaigai South Bank Road and reach Kuruvikaran Salai.

City buses proceeding to Viraganur and Ring Road through Munichalai Road from Periyar Bus Stand should take Vaigai South Bank Road from Kuruvikaran Salai.

Buses from Periyar Bus Stand proceeding to Anupanadi through Munichalai Road and Teppakulam should go through Munichalai Junction, Old Ramanathapuram Road and Gatelock Road.

