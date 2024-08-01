Traffic diversion announced to facilitate construction of road overbridge at Satchiyapuram

Construction work of road overbridge to remove the railway crossing gate at Satichiyapuram on Sivakasi-Srivilliputtur Road will begin on August 5. Consequently, vehicular traffic on the road is being diverted with effect from August 5 to facilitate the construction activity.

Heavy vehicles, containers and trucks that proceed from Sivakasi to Srivilliputtur and vice versa will be diverted via Tiruthangal Sengamanachiyarpuram Road, Sukkravarpatti Road and join the Virudhunagar Road near the check post.

Buses and light vehicles coming to Sivakasi from Srivilliputtur will have to go through Tiruthangal Sengamalanachiyarpuram Road and Sivakasi-Erichanatham Road to enter Sivakasi town.

Similarly, buses and light vehicles going to Srivilliputtur from Sivakasi should go via Alangulam Road, Anaiyur Panchayat Road, Reserve Line to reach Srivilliputtur.

