Traffic chokes ghat section leading to Kodaikanal hills, tourists irked

Tourists find driving to Kodaikanal to be an uphill task. Vehicles move at snail’s pace from Perumalmalai, which is about 10 km from the Kodai Lake. At Silver Cascade waterfalls, traffic goes for a spin as tourists’ park their vehicles in a haphazard manner blocking the free flow to take selfie at the water falls.

At the upper hills, the absence of a dedicated parking space has led drivers parking vehicles on road affecting the tourists.

Speaking to The Hindu, Abbas, a tourist said, “I have been visiting Kodaikanal for the last 10 years during this time. The authorities have not found a proper space for parking...For visitors coming in the morning and returning the same evening, parking space would be much welcome,” he added.

When The Hindu contacted Kodaikanal Municipal chairman Chelladurai, he said that steps are being taken to build a multi-level parking and also construct additional toilets soon. “We are waiting for this season to get over. We have funds. In all probabilities, by next year, the parking issue may be resolved,” he added.

Absence of additional police personnel to regulate vehicles led to a traffic jam in many tourist spots.

Karthik from Kumbakonam alleged that the Municipal administration had not cared to remove the left over food packets in the dumpster causing an unpleasant smell for passengers.

The public toilets (e-toilets) too were unclean and messy around the Lake leading to women and children not using them. Officials took away water bottles at the entry point under the guise of plastic ban, but the Municipality officials did not provide water at the Automatic Water Machines as many of them were empty, Mr. Karthik complained.

Encroachment rampant

Hawkers have encroached the roads causing parking problems. Many people who drove their private vehicles without chauffer could not step out.

The lodges, resorts and home-stay accommodations around the hill station had all rooms booked. However, they did not have ample space for parking. Hence, drivers parked them on the road side, which shrunk road space.

Suggesting a few ideas, G Sridhar, a resident in Kodaikanal said that the administration can identify vacant lands for parking. For instance, Central government owned a land parcel near Silver Cascade, which could be taken on lease or purchased for parking.

Similarly, upcoming tourist vehicles should be given firm allotment to park in the hill station. By doing so, traffic congestion can be overcome. The roads, which were badly hit due to rain, should be repaired on a war-footing, he added.